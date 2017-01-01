 

 

REEL Jazz Film Series & Sound Unseen present “I Go Back Home: Jimmy Scott” Wed., Jan. 11

Join us for the Minnesota premiere of the film by director Yoon-Ha Chang.
RestauranTour at the Birchwood Cafe - Wed., Jan. 18

The popular foodie event heads to the well-loved Seward neighborhood eatery.
The Feels (Feel Good Revolution)- Thursday, January 26th at Icehouse

Join us for a special evening of intentional happiness featuring singers, poets, comedians and musicians that perform artistic pieces promoting Happiness, Healing and Triumph!
Discover the French Riviera March 21-29, 2017

Join your Jazz88 friends for an unforgettable tour!
Jazz88 Sponsored Concerts and Events

Catch up with us out on the town.
